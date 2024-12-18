Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
George Pickens headshot

George Pickens Injury: Listed as non-participant again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 2:53pm

Pickens (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

For the second consecutive day, Pickens took part in position drills on the side of practice but went down as a non-participant on the official injury report. Pittsburgh's No. 1 wide receiver seems to be tracking toward a third consecutive absence Saturday against the Ravens, but the team's final injury report of the week will be released Thursday and will provide clarity on his chances of suiting up.

George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now