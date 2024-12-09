George Pickens Injury: Managing Grade 2 hamstring strain

Pickens (hamstring), who was inactive for Sunday's 27-14 win over the Browns, is believed to be nursing a Grade 2 strain, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pickens popped up on Pittsburgh's injury report late during Week 14 prep after he was limited in Friday's practice. The final decision to hold him out versus Cleveland reportedly wasn't made until late Sunday morning, an indication that the Steelers had some hope the standout wide receiver could play through his hamstring issue. A Grade 2 strain, though, could tentatively also impede Pickens' availability Week 15 on the road against Philadelphia, if not for a longer stretch. As long as Pickens can't go, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Mike Williams, Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller, as well as tight end Pat Freiermuth, will be called upon to handle expanded opportunities in the receiving game.