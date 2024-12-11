George Pickens Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Pickens (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday there's an "outside chance" that Pickens can play Sunday against the Eagles, but that doesn't seem likely after an MRI revealed a "little bit more significant" hamstring injury (reportedly a Grade 2 strain) for the wideout than initially thought. If Pickens remains sidelined this weekend, added Week 15 opportunities would be available for Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Mike Williams and Scotty Miller.