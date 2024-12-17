George Pickens Injury: Sits out walk-through practice

Pickens (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant for Tuesday's walk-through practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

While Pickens didn't take a step forward in his listed practice activity as the Steelers began Week 16 prep, the receiver seems to be making improvement in his recovery from the Grade 2 hamstring strain that has sidelined him the last two games. According to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, Pickens was spotted taking part in individual drills off to the side during the portion of the walkthrough that was open to the media. Alan Sauders of SteelersNow.com adds that Pickens also took part in a ball-security drill with teammates, but the wideout will likely need to mix into more on-field drills as the week progresses in order for the Steelers to feel confident in his availability for Saturday's game in Baltimore.