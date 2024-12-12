George Pickens Injury: Still not practicing

Pickens (hamstring) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, head coach Mike Tomlin indicated Tuesday that there's an "outside chance" Pickens can play Sunday against the Eagles. The wideout has one more chance to practice in advance of the contest, but it's plausible that Pickens could be ruled out as soon as Friday. If he remains sidelined versus Philadelphia, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Mike Williams and Scotty Miller would be in line to lead Pittsburgh's Week 15 WR corps.