George Pickens Injury: Takes part in position drills

Pickens (hamstring) was spotted taking part in some position drills in the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pickens was also spotted Tuesday doing individual drills, but the Steelers then listed him as a non-participant in their walk-through practice. It's unclear at this point if he has a real shot to play Saturday against the Ravens, after missing the previous two games with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.