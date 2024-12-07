George Pickens Injury: Trending toward playing Sunday

Pickens, who is questionable for Sunday's Week 14 matchup against Cleveland, is likely to play but will need to test his hamstring in pregame warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, the Steelers are taking the fact that Pickens hurt his hamstring late in the practice week as a consideration in having him test out the injury before the game. If he's able to prove that he's capable of suiting up, the third-year wideout will face Cleveland for the second time in three weeks. During Pittsburgh's first matchup against the Browns (in Week 12), Pickens was held to a modest four catches on seven targets for 48 yards.