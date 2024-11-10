George Pickens News: Continues production with Wilson

Pickens recorded five receptions on seven targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Commanders. He added one rush for four yards.

Pickens continued to show excellent rapport with Russell Wilson, as he now has 276 yards and two touchdowns across Wilson's three starts. His performance Sunday was highlighted by a 16-yard touchdown to conclude Pittsburgh's first offensive possession, and he also tacked on 34 and 24-yard receptions. Plagued by inconsistency to start the season, Pickens has turned into a reliable weekly contributor and that should be the case once again in Week 11 against the Ravens.