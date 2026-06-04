George Pickens News: Expected back for minicamp

Pickens hasn't been present for voluntary OTAs, but he remains in communication with the Cowboys and is expected to show up for mandatory minicamp June 16-18, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Pickens signed his franchise tag for $27.3 million in late April after the Cowboys made it public knowledge that they wouldn't sign him to a long-term deal (and also didn't want to trade him). Cowboys GM Jerry Jones, EVP Stephen Jones and HC Brian Schottenheimer have all hinted that they expect Pickens to play out 2026 under the tag without issue, while Pickens himself hasn't said much, letting his actions (signing the tag) do most of the talking. His absence from voluntary practices may just be a matter of reducing injury risk ahead of another contract year.