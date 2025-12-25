Despite the limited looks, the star wideout finished second on Dallas in receiving yards, topped only by KaVontae Turpin, who turned his only catch into an 86-yard touchdown. The five targets represented Pickens' lowest volume since Week 5, but Thursday's production did put him over 90 catches and 1,400 yards on the season -- the first time he's reached either mark in his career. He'll look to finish the year on a high note ahead of his potential free agency this offseason in a Week 18 clash with the Giants.