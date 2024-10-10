George Pickens News: Frustrated with reduced snaps?

Pickens said Thursday that it was offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's decision to restrict his snaps during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Dallas, NFL.com's Nick Shook reports.

Pickens still was consistently on the field for three-wide formations, but he took just one of 20 snaps (5 percent) in 12 personnel, after getting 79 percent of those snaps Weeks 1-4. Smith curiously used 162-pound Calvin Austin and 174-pound Scotty Miller as the 12 personnel wideouts alongside Van Jefferson, which suggests Pickens' lack of playing time may have been related to effort or fatigue avoidance rather than his actual ability as a blocker. Pickens ran half-hearted routes a few times during Sunday's loss, fueling speculation that the Steelers are displeased with his effort and body language. The team may have a point, but what they don't have is another legitimate receiving threat out wide. Pickens saw a team-high seven targets Sunday night even with the reduced playing time, and coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that he thought minimizing the wideout's reps might actually help his productivity. None of this is ideal for fantasy managers, but Pickens is still a clear favorite to lead his team in targets during Sunday's game in Las Vegas.