George Pickens News: May consider hold in this summer

Pickens is entering a contract year and may "hold in" if he doesn't have an extension before summer, The Athletic's Mike DeFabo reports.

Pickens will turn 24 in March, after topping 800 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons. He hasn't quite reached the elite at his position, but his ability to make difficult, contested catches downfield is second to none, and there's no doubt his production has been negatively impacted by poor quarterback play in Pittsburgh. It's unclear if the QB situation will improve in 2025, potentially adding an extra element of frustration/contention to contract negotiations, which may already be difficult in light of Pickens' reputation for mercurial behavior and the gap between his production and his perceived talent/skill. The current CBA essentially eliminates holdouts, but if Pickens is unhappy this summer he could opt for a hold in, whereby he'd show up to the team facility but wouldn't practice.