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George Pickens News: May not attend voluntary OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 2:20pm

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that he has spoken with Pickens but is unsure whether the franchise-tagged wide receiver will attend voluntary team workouts this spring, Tommy Yarrish of the team's official site reports.

Pickens currently is slated to play out the 2026 campaign on the one-year, fully-guaranteed $27.29 million franchise tag, though he and Dallas still have until mid-July to negotiate a potential long-term deal. The 25-year-old has not yet officially signed his franchise tag, however. Schottenheimer said, "We have plans for [Pickens] to be here for a long time, so we'll let the business side of this thing play out," and the coach confirmed that he hasn't sought any assurances that Pickens will attend any voluntary team activities. Cowboys COO Stephen Jones echoed Schottenheimer's statements, noting that "everybody would like to have a long-term deal" but "[w]e're just not gonna comment as we move forward on negotiations."

George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys
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