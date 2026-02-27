George Pickens headshot

George Pickens News: Officially tagged

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 8:08am

The Cowboys officially extended Pickens the non-exclusive franchise tag Friday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The transaction is confirmed by Patrik Walker of the team's official site. The non-exclusive franchise tag will allow Pickens to negotiate with other teams beginning with the start of the legal tampering period March 9, but allow Dallas the right to match any offer extended to the breakout wide receiver. As with any franchise tag option, both sides will still have until mid-July to negotiate a potential multi-year deal, and Cowboys ownership has continually expressed a desire to keep Pickens around long-term. If no long-term extension is finalized, Pickens will be slated to play out the 2026 campaign on a fully guaranteed one-year, $28.8 million contract, per K.D. Drummond of USA Today.

