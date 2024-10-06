George Pickens News: Quiet against Cowboys

Pickens caught three of seven targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Pickens accounted for the only first-half catch by a Steelers wide receiver, as Justin Fields completed only four of nine pass attempts before halftime. Fields was better in the second half, but Pickens remained a near non-factor despite finishing with the team lead in targets. Pickens' yardage totals have fluctuated, but he has yet to score a touchdown heading into a Week 6 road game against the Raiders.