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George Pickens News: Signing franchise tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 3:25pm

Pickens will sign his franchise tag in the coming days, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said this week that the team will not be signing Pickens to a long-term deal this offseason, and once the receiver puts pen to paper on the franchise tag, the team can then trade the wideout. While there has been trade chatter around Pickens, it's unclear if Dallas actually has any intention to make a move after Pickens had a career year in his first season with the Cowboys in 2025, catching 93 of 137 targets for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns across 17 regular-season contests. Dallas may want to see if Pickens can replicate those numbers before committing to him for the long haul.

George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys
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