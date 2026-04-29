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George Pickens News: Signs franchise tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 3:03pm

Pickens has officially signed his franchise tag with the Cowboys, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Pickens signing the tag was expected, and now the wideout is guaranteed $27.3 million for the 2026 season. As things stand, the Cowboys have a clear-cut 1-2 punch atop their WR depth chart in CeeDee Lamb and Pickens. Regarding speculation that the team could consider moving Pickens, Jon Machota of The Athletic notes that Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones made it clear after Day 1 of last week's draft that the team has no interest in trading the 2022 second-rounder. In his first season with Dallas, Pickens recorded a fantasy-friendly 93/1,429/9 receiving line across 17 regular-season contests.

George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys
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