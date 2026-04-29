George Pickens News: Signs franchise tag
Pickens has officially signed his franchise tag with the Cowboys, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Pickens signing the tag was expected, and now the wideout is guaranteed $27.3 million for the 2026 season. As things stand, the Cowboys have a clear-cut 1-2 punch atop their WR depth chart in CeeDee Lamb and Pickens. Regarding speculation that the team could consider moving Pickens, Jon Machota of The Athletic notes that Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones made it clear after Day 1 of last week's draft that the team has no interest in trading the 2022 second-rounder. In his first season with Dallas, Pickens recorded a fantasy-friendly 93/1,429/9 receiving line across 17 regular-season contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Pickens See More
-
Best Ball Strategy
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Bargain WR1s and WR2 Breakouts20 days ago
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value30 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?33 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Late-Round Targets38 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
Dynasty Fantasy Football News: 4 Players to Buy Before NFL Free Agency54 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Pickens See More