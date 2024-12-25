George Pickens News: Three grabs in return

Pickens caught three of seven targets for 50 yards in Wednesday's 29-10 loss to Kansas City.

Russell Wilson was under constant pressure and didn't have much time to wait for deep routes to develop, but he did hit Pickens for a 41-yard gain late in the first quarter. The third-year wideout had missed the prior three games with a hamstring strain, but he appeared fully healthy Wednesday. Pickens needs exactly 100 yards to reach 1,000 on the season, a mark he'll take aim at in Week 18 against the Bengals.