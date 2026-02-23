George Pickens headshot

George Pickens News: To receive franchise tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that the team plans to finalize designating Pickens with the franchise tag within the next week, A to Z Sports reports.

Pickens receiving the franchise tag has been the expectation after his breakout inaugural campaign in Dallas, which featured a 93-1,429-9 receiving line (137 targets) across 17 regular-season appearances. The franchise tag would allow the Cowboys to retain Pickens, an impending free agent, for the 2026 season on a one-year, $28 million exclusive deal, as well as provide both sides with until mid-July to negotiate a long-term deal. Were Pickens to reach the open market as a free agent, the soon-to-be 25-year-old wideout would doubtless earn a multi-year deal well in excess of that annual salary figure. Randy Gurzi of SI.com estimates that any deal Pickens were to sign on the open market would be in the range of $30 million per year.

