Gerald Everett News: Continues to cede snaps to Kmet

Everett went without a target while playing eight of the Bears' 53 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-13 loss to the 49ers.

For the fourth game in a row, Everett's snap count sat in the single digits while starter Cole Kmet (49) continued to dominate the playing time at tight end. Everett's familiarity with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron from their time together in 2021 with Seattle likely played a part in Everett seeing a more sizable role earlier in the season, but with Waldron having since been fired, the 30-year-old's snaps will likely remain limited down the stretch.