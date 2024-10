Pratt finished with seven tackles (five solo) and an interception in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Giants.

The linebacker recorded nine stops in each of the Bengals' previous three games and now has 58 on the season, good for seventh in the league. Pratt also has three passes defensed, including the interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has played on more than 90 percent of the defensive snaps in all six games.