Germaine Pratt News: Another impressive outing in Week 5

Pratt recorded nine total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Ravens.

The 28-year-old linebacker has now recorded nine total tackles in each of the Bengals' last three contests, brining his season total up to 51, one short of Logan Wilson's team-leading 52 tackles. Pratt's 51 tackles are good enough for eighth in the NFL through five weeks, and he's expected to continue making plays for a depleted Bengals defense in the team's Week 6 matchup against the Giants.