Germaine Pratt News: Another nine tackles in win

Pratt recorded nine tackles (six solo) and one pass deflection in the Bengals' win over the Panthers on Sunday.

On the year, Pratt is up to 42 tackles (22 solo), including one TFL, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one QB hit and two pass breakups. Pratt has been stuffing the stat sheet a bit, and his 42 tackles are good for seventh-most in the league through Week 4. Pratt has logged 95 percent of the defensive snaps in a strong linebacker duo alongside Logan Wilson.