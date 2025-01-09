Germaine Pratt News: Career-best 143 tackles in 2024

Pratt racked up 143 tackles (80 solo), six passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 2024.

Pratt led Cincinnati's defense in tackles by a notable margin, with Logan Wilson (104 stops) coming in second place. The 28-year-old linebacker is now heading into the final year of his contract with the Bengals, setting him up to reprise a valuable starting role. For IDP purposes, Pratt's lack of upside as a pass rusher lowers his fantasy ceiling, but he could once again provide a notable floor as a run-stopper during the 2025 campaign.