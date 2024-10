Pratt recorded 13 total tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Browns.

Pratt led the team with 13 takedowns, including a season-high 10 solo tackles, reaching double-digit stops for the second time in 2024. The linebacker has now compiled 71 total tackles (43 solo), two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three passes defensed over seven games this season.