Germaine Pratt News: Grabs second pick of season
Pratt recorded seven tackles (five solo) and an interception during Sunday's 30-24 overtime win versus the Broncos.
Pratt's interception came late in the fourth quarter on a third-down pass intended for Courtland Sutton, and it set up a go-ahead Cincinnati touchdown inside of the two-minute warning. He'll be looking to keep building on his career year in Week 18 at Pittsburgh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now