Germaine Pratt headshot

Germaine Pratt News: Grabs second pick of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Pratt recorded seven tackles (five solo) and an interception during Sunday's 30-24 overtime win versus the Broncos.

Pratt's interception came late in the fourth quarter on a third-down pass intended for Courtland Sutton, and it set up a go-ahead Cincinnati touchdown inside of the two-minute warning. He'll be looking to keep building on his career year in Week 18 at Pittsburgh.

Germaine Pratt
Cincinnati Bengals
