Germaine Pratt News: Makes trade request

Pratt informed the Bengals on Wednesday of his request to be traded, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pratt, a longtime lynchpin of Cincinnati's linebacker corps, led the team with a career-high 143 tackles (80 solo) across 17 regular-season appearances in 2024, in addition to six passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The Bengals' decision to shift from Lou Anarumo to Al Golden at defensive coordinator foreshadowed a potential parting of ways with Pratt, who ought to have a fair trade market heading into his age-29 season. If Pratt is able to achieve a favorable landing spot, he boasts the experience and skillset to remain a notable fantasy contributor in IDP formats.