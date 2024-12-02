Germaine Pratt News: Reaches tackling century mark

Pratt logged 13 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 44-39 loss to the Steelers.

Pratt tied Akeem Davis-Gaither for most tackles on the Bengals on Sunday. It also brought Pratt's season total for tackles to 110, making it the second-straight season that the 2019 third-round pick has reached the century mark. Week 14 against the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 9 is his next chance to surpass his career-best 118 tackles (in 17 games) from the 2023 regular season.