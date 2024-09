Germaine Pratt: Nine tackles vs. Washington

Pratt tallied nine tackles (six solo) and one forced fumble in Monday's 38-33 loss to the Bengals.

Pratt was one of three Bengals defenders to register nine tackles in Monday's loss. Pratt has played nearly every single defensive snap through the first three games of the regular season. His 33 tackles this year is tied with Logan Wilson for most on the Bengals and tied for fourth in the NFL.