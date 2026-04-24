Germie Bernard headshot

Germie Bernard News: Taken by Pittsburgh in second round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 5:15pm

The Steelers selected Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 47th overall.

Bernard spent the last two seasons of his four-year college career at Alabama, where he operated mostly as the team's Z receiver and finished the 2025 campaign with 64 catches for 862 yards and seven touchdowns across 14 games. He posted the fastest three-cone time at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine (6.71 seconds), and he has the overall athleticism and skill set that should allow him to serve as an immediate contributor for the Steelers, whether it's Aaron Rodgers or another quarterback throwing passes to him. Bernard figures to slide in as the team's WR3 behind veterans DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman and ahead of 2024 third-rounder Roman Wilson.

Germie Bernard
Pittsburgh Steelers
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