Germie Bernard News: Takes advantage of opportunity Thursday
Bernard caught four of five targets for 51 yards in Thursday's 28-9 preseason win over the Packers.
`The rookie wideout tied tight end Robert Tonyan for the Steelers' lead in receptions, but that production came with Mason Rudolph under center as Aaron Rodgers got the night off, and the team's top two wideouts DK Metcalf (undisclosed) and Michael Pittman (leg) sidelined. While it's encouraging that Bernard took advantage of his opportunity, and he did out-produce his main competition for the WR3 role in Roman Wilson, he still has a lot to prove to land on the fantasy radar in most formats.
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