Gervarrius Owens Injury: Reaches injury settlement with CHI
Owens (undisclosed) was waived after reaching an injury settlement with the Bears on Sunday.
Owens was set to miss the entire 2026 season while on injured reserve with Chicago, but he will now get the chance to potentially play this season. The safety will be placed on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, he'll become a free agent.
Gervarrius Owens
Free Agent
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