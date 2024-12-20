Gervon Dexter Injury: Limited participant Friday
Dexter (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for this weekend's matchup against Detroit.
Dexter logged DNP's on Wednesday and Thursday, so this limited practice does show he's moving in the right direction. The starting defensive tackle's status, though, will likely now be decided on Sunday morning before the Bears kickoff against the tough conference opponents.
