Gervon Dexter Injury: Listed as non-participant
Dexter (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's walkthrough practice.
Dexter played a season-low 21 percent of defensive snaps during Chicago's loss to the 49ers in Week 14, seeming due to the knee injury he's now managing. If the second-year pro can't get healthy in time for Monday's divisional road matchup against the Vikings, Byron Cowart and Chris Williams will stand to see increased opportunities at defensive tackle.
