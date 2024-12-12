Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gervon Dexter headshot

Gervon Dexter Injury: Listed as non-participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Dexter (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's walkthrough practice.

Dexter played a season-low 21 percent of defensive snaps during Chicago's loss to the 49ers in Week 14, seeming due to the knee injury he's now managing. If the second-year pro can't get healthy in time for Monday's divisional road matchup against the Vikings, Byron Cowart and Chris Williams will stand to see increased opportunities at defensive tackle.

Gervon Dexter
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now