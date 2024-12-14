Gervon Dexter Injury: Won't play Week 15
Dexter (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Minnesota.
Dexter likely hurt his knee against San Francisco in Week 14, as he logged only 21 percent of Chicago's defensive snaps in that loss. The defensive lineman didn't practice at all this week and consequently will miss his first game of the campaign. Chris Williams may be asked to play more defensive snaps against the Vikings on Sunday in Dexter's stead.
