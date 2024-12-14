Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gervon Dexter headshot

Gervon Dexter Injury: Won't play Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Dexter (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Minnesota.

Dexter likely hurt his knee against San Francisco in Week 14, as he logged only 21 percent of Chicago's defensive snaps in that loss. The defensive lineman didn't practice at all this week and consequently will miss his first game of the campaign. Chris Williams may be asked to play more defensive snaps against the Vikings on Sunday in Dexter's stead.

Gervon Dexter
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now