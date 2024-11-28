Gervon Dexter News: First sack since Week 5

Dexter recorded 1.0 sacks and eight tackles in the Bears' 23-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday.

Dexter averaged 2.5 tackles through Chicago's first six games, but the defensive tackle has notched at least five stops in four of the last six games. However, the second-year player has just 1.0 sack in the last seven contests after starting the season with four sacks through Week 5. Dexter has been inconsistent IDP, but in leagues that start defensive tackles, he is a weekly upside play.