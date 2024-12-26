Gervon Dexter News: Good to go for Week 17

Dexter (knee) is not among Chicago's inactives for Thursday's matchup against Seattle.

Dexter missed Chicago's past two games due to a knee issue, but he's set to return Thursday after logging a DNP/LP/LP practice progression this week. The second-year defensive tackle had started each of the Bears' first 13 games before getting hurt Week 14 against San Francisco. Dexter will likely retake his starting role against the Seahawks, which could lead to Chris Williams logging fewer defensive snaps.