Giovanni Ricci News: Signs futures deal with New England
The Patriots signed Ricci (knee) to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Ricci spent time with the Browns last offseason, but he was waived due to a knee injury back in August and never got another chance on an NFL squad during the 2024 campaign. Now healthy, the journeyman tight end will get an opportunity to compete for a reserve role in New England's tight end corps.
