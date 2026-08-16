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Gracen Halton Injury: Misses practice Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Halton (ankle) was unavailable for practice Sunday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Halton is dealing with an apparent ankle injury, and as a result, he spent the first practice of the week on the sidelines. The defensive lineman recorded four total tackles (two solo), one of which was for a loss, in the team's 19-13 loss to the Titans in their preseason opener. He will now have a couple more chances to return to practice ahead of Thursday's preseason matchup with the Chargers.

Gracen Halton
San Francisco 49ers
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