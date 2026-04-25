Gracen Halton headshot

Gracen Halton News: Heads to San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 9:36am

The 49ers selected Halton in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 107th overall.

Halton was deployed in multiple alignments on Oklahoma's defensive front during his four-year college career. He finished his senior year in 2025 with 33 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two pass defenses across 13 games. Halton is a bit undersized for the position, but he can beat blockers early with his quick twitch off the snap, and he has the closing speed to chase down opposing ball carriers until the play is dead. Given the versatility he displayed in college, Halton should work in a rotational role on the Niners' defensive line that includes CJ West, Sebastian Valdez, Alfred Collins, Evan Anderson and Osa Odighizuwa (elbow).

Gracen Halton
San Francisco 49ers
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