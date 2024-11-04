Grady Jarrett Injury: Day-to-day with Achilles issue

Jarrett (Achilles) told reporters that he's considered day-to-day following a promising MRI on Monday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old defensive tackle played 31 defensive snaps and recorded two total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, before exiting Week 9's win over the Cowboys with what appeared to be a serious injury. However, Kendall's report Monday suggests that Jarrett could return as soon as Week 10's matchup against the Saints. Jarrett's practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up in New Orleans on Sunday.