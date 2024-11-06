Grady Jarrett Injury: Estimated as limited Wednesday
Jarrett (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.
Jarrett is considered day-to-day due to an Achilles injury he picked up during the Falcons' 27-21 win over the Cowboys this past Sunday. Even if he's able to log a full practice this week, that doesn't guarantee that he'll be given the green light to play Sunday against the Saints. If Jarrett were to miss time or play on a snap count, Kentavius Street and Ta'Quon Graham would be the top candidates to see increased snaps at defensive end.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now