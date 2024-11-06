Fantasy Football
Grady Jarrett Injury: Estimated as limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Jarrett (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Jarrett is considered day-to-day due to an Achilles injury he picked up during the Falcons' 27-21 win over the Cowboys this past Sunday. Even if he's able to log a full practice this week, that doesn't guarantee that he'll be given the green light to play Sunday against the Saints. If Jarrett were to miss time or play on a snap count, Kentavius Street and Ta'Quon Graham would be the top candidates to see increased snaps at defensive end.

Grady Jarrett
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
