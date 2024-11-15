Fantasy Football
Grady Jarrett

Grady Jarrett News: Past Achilles issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 15, 2024

Jarrett (Achilles) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Jarrett popped up on the Falcons' injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to an Achilles issue. However, he upgraded to a full session Friday, suggesting that he's moved past his injury in time to face Denver on Sunday. Now that the Clemson product is back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of the Falcons' top interior defensive lineman in Week 11.

Grady Jarrett
Atlanta Falcons
