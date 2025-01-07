Grady Jarrett News: Records 53 stops in 2024

Jarrett finished the 2024 season with 53 total tackles (30 solo), including 2.5 sacks, over 17 games.

Jarrett was able to appear in all 17 of Atlanta's contests this season, reaching at least 50 takedowns for the seventh time in his 10-year NFL career. The defensive lineman is still under contract for another season with the Falcons and he'll likely operate in a starting role with the team again in 2025.