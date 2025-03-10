Grady Jarrett News: Tenure in Atlanta at an end

The Falcons are in line to release Jarrett, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jarrett, a 2015 fifth-round pick, has played the entirety of his 10-year NFL career to date in Atlanta, making the team's decision to move on from the two-time Pro Bowler somewhat unexpected. The 31-year-old came back from an ACL tear suffered in 2023 to play all 17 regular-season games in 2024, racking up 53 tackles (30 solo), including 2.5 sacks. His release saves the Falcons roughly $12.1 million in cap space, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com.