Barton (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 2024 first-round pick out of Duke didn't practice either Wednesday or Thursday due to a hamstring issue, but it appears he's still got a chance to suit up in Week 6. If Barton is unable to play through his injury Sunday, expect Robert Hainsey to serve as the Buccaneers' first-team center.