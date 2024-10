Barton (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Saturday, and he carries no injury designation into Monday's game against Baltimore, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Barton was unable to play in Week 6 against the Saints due to a hamstring injury. He opened the week with back-to-back limited practices, but he finished off strong with a full practice Saturday and will suit up for Monday's contest.