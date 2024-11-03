Graham Gano Injury: Could be nearing return

Gano (hamstring) appears to be close to returning from injured reserve, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The report is somewhat vague, as Raanan doesn't specifically note if Gano will be ready to resume practicing next week. Gano was placed on injured reserve Sept. 17 with a right hamstring strain, and the Giants have yet to open his 21-day evaluation window even though he'll be missing his seventh straight game Sunday against the Commanders. Greg Joseph had been serving as Gano's replacement, but after Joseph landed on injured reserve Saturday with an abdominal injury, the Giants signed Jude McAtamney off their practice squad to handle Week 9 kicking duties. Unless Gano starts practicing during the upcoming week, McAtamney could remain the Giants' kicker for their Nov. 10 matchup with the Panthers as well.