Graham Gano Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Gano (right hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

In the wake of New York designating him for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Gano has put together back-to-back capped sessions as he tests out the right hamstring that he strained on the opening kickoff of a Week 2 matchup with the Commanders. If Gano isn't able to get back on the active roster for Sunday's contest against the Panthers in Germany, Jude McAtamney would be elevated from the practice squad to handle kicking duties.