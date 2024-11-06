Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Graham Gano headshot

Graham Gano Injury: Returns to limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Gano (hamstring) Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site in practice Wednesday.

Gano missed the past seven games with a hamstring strain and is just now having his 21-day window opened. Replacement kicker Greg Joseph (abdominal) was placed on IR lsat week, leaving practice-squadder Jude McAtamney as the last option if Gano isn't ready for Sunday's game against the Panthers in Munich.

Graham Gano
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now