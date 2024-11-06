Graham Gano Injury: Returns to limited practice
Gano (hamstring) Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site in practice Wednesday.
Gano missed the past seven games with a hamstring strain and is just now having his 21-day window opened. Replacement kicker Greg Joseph (abdominal) was placed on IR lsat week, leaving practice-squadder Jude McAtamney as the last option if Gano isn't ready for Sunday's game against the Panthers in Munich.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now